IPOH, Feb 22 — Perak residents are encouraged to bring their own food containers or reusable bags to business premises, including Ramadan bazaars, in support of the statewide ban on single-use plastic bags starting March 1.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the move will serve as a transition period before full enforcement begins in September.

“The ban takes effect in March, but full enforcement will only begin after a six-month transition period.

“No compounds will be issued during this time to allow the public to adjust and adopt environmentally friendly practices,” she said after a walkabout session at the Medan Gopeng Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

The state government had earlier announced that the full ban, initially scheduled for Jan 1, was postponed to March 1 to give the public more time to prepare.

From the traders’ perspective, Sandrea said enforcement will not apply to hawkers and certain locations such as wet markets, night markets and food premises, except fast-food restaurants.

“We are granting exemptions to these categories as there are currently no suitable alternatives to replace plastic in some cases,” she said.

She added that education and awareness efforts will be intensified through publicity campaigns, community programmes and collaboration with various parties to ensure the initiative reaches the grassroots.

In a related development, she said 24 Ramadan bazaar locations involving 1,394 lots have been licenced under the Ipoh City Council’s jurisdiction.

A total of 80 council enforcement officers will monitor compliance with licencing and stall cleanliness requirements under the Hawkers and Stalls By-Laws (MBI) 2020, the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985. — Bernama