KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has dismissed as false claims circulating on social media regarding applications for Ramadan Aid and claims for E-Tunai Credit.

In a Facebook post shared by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, MOF said a poster promoting ‘RM500 one-off Ramadan aid’ bearing the Prime Minister’s image is fake.

The ministry advised the public not to click on suspicious links or share personal information with unauthorised sources, and to verify information through official MOF channels.

Authentic information is available on MOF’s official website at www.mof.gov.my and its verified social media accounts. — Bernama