KUANTAN, Feb 22 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their profound sadness and sympathy over the passing of army personnel trooper K. Indiran, who passed away last Thursday.

Their Royal Highnesses extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, expressing their hope that the family remains resilient and patient in facing this incredibly heavy ordeal.

The royal couple also hoped that the family would stay strong and united, leaving the matter to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Their Royal Highnesses emphasised that the sacrifices made by the nation’s security forces will always be appreciated and remembered,” according to a post on the Pahang Sultanate’s official Facebook page.

The Sultan of Pahang and the Tengku Ampuan also expressed their appreciation for the late soldier’s service to the country, praying that his family is granted strength, peace, and that all matters are eased during this difficult time.

Indiran, 22, who was undergoing an Armor crew course at the Batu 10 Camp, was found unconscious on February 18. He was rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) but was tragically confirmed dead a day later while receiving treatment.

The eldest of four siblings, Indiran was laid to rest today at the Batu Lanchang Indian Cemetery in Penang. He was buried next to his father, the late Major C. Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot who lost his life in the Beechcraft B200T aircraft crash in 2016. — Bernama