KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Jimin of popular K-pop boyband BTS will be back with his second solo album MUSE.

BTS’ label Big Hit Music announced on fan platform Weverse yesterday that MUSE will ‘show his expanded musical spectrum’.

“Following his first solo album, FACE, where he sought to explore his true identity, MUSE documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration,” Big Hit said in a statement.

The album contains seven tracks including Closer Than This, a fan song that was released December last year.

Closer Than This was released to convey Jimin’s ‘love and affection’ for his fans and to bring them ‘hope and warmth’, according to Big Hit.

Jimin will reveal a video for the pre-release single on June 28 before the album’s main title track music video on July 19.

The album will be released on July 19, 12pm (1pm KST) with pre-orders being available now, more information here.

His last album FACE broke records on its release, with the single Like Crazy earning the No 1 spot at the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Jimin was last seen with the rest of the seven BTS members after reuniting briefly for Jin’s military discharge ceremony.

J-Hope is the next member set to be discharged in October followed by the rest of the members in June next year.