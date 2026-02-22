KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is moving to dismantle a growing ecosystem of criminal intermediaries who act as “black treasurers” for corrupt civil servants, managing illicit funds and engineering pay-offs within government agencies, New Straits Times reported.

These agents — once viewed as mere fixers — now function as financial managers, strategists and negotiators for crime syndicates seeking to penetrate enforcement bodies.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the rise of these agents had entrenched systemic corruption within public agencies.

Their influence, he warned, was “increasingly concerning”.

MACC said the role has expanded over several years despite high-profile raids and arrests, with some enforcement departments effectively treated as a “gold mine” for corrupt networks.

According to the commission, intermediaries channel illegal proceeds through mule accounts they borrow or purchase, enabling compromised officials to access the money to buy luxury items without attracting scrutiny from superiors or financial monitors.

Khusairi said the constant flow of illicit rewards had contributed to a degradation of integrity within enforcement bodies, and that rebuilding a culture of honesty remained difficult even after repeated interventions.

“This time, MACC will focus primarily on agents and intermediaries to ensure corruption within government agencies is eradicated.

“We will target not only corrupt employees but also the bribe-givers who cooperate with them,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

The focus on intermediaries, Khusairi added, was aimed at safeguarding the efficiency and quality of public services.

He said MACC would deepen cooperation with other agencies to tackle the problem “effectively and continuously”.

He also issued a warning that any group or individual operating as an agent, middleman or lobbyist would face strict enforcement.

“Our message is clear: any form of involvement through intermediaries will not be tolerated,” he said.

The shift aligns with the call by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who urged that officers lacking integrity be transferred immediately and that middlemen be placed under scrutiny.

Sultan Ibrahim said those unable to perform their duties honestly should make way for “more qualified and clean officers”.