KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Stray Kids have set a groundbreaking record, becoming the first group globally to achieve five consecutive No. 1 entries on the US Billboard 200 chart with their new mini album ATE.

Billboard’s preview article, released on July 28 (local time), confirmed that Stray Kids’ latest release ATE, which debuted on July 19, topped the Billboard 200 main chart for the week of August 3, with 232,000 album units sold in the US during its first week, according K-pop website www.allkpop.com today.

This milestone marks Stray Kids’ fifth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following ODDINARY in March 2022, MAXIDENT in October 2022, (5-STAR) in June 2023, and 樂-STAR in November 2023.

The group’s ascent began with ODDINARY debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March 2022.

Since then, each of their albums has reached the top of the chart, cementing their place in K-pop history.

With ATE, Stray Kids have now achieved five consecutive No. 1 albums, a first for any group in Billboard’s history.

They join DMX as the second artist globally to debut five consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, highlighting their global dominance in the music market.

JYP Entertainment said ATE sold 232,000 album units in its first week, the highest number for a K-pop album this year and the sixth highest for any album released in 2024.

Of these, 218,000 were album sales, making it the second highest-selling album of the year worldwide, following Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Stray Kids also secured the top spot on Billboard’s “Top Album Sales” chart for the week of August 3.

ATE showcases Stray Kids’ pride and confidence, with the title track Chk Chk Boom reflecting their ambitious goals.

The K-pop sensation continues to dominate charts worldwide with their latest release.

The song debuted at a record-breaking position on the UK Singles Chart, while the album topped the French chart and secured impressive spots in Germany and the Netherlands.

As their popularity explodes, Stray Kids will headline Lollapalooza Chicago and embark on their largest world tour yet titled Stray Kids World Tour “DOMINATE”, with four concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from August 24-25 and August 31-September 1.