KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Stray Kids' music video for Chk Chk Boom opens and closes with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds appearing in character as Wolverine and Deadpool, co-hosting a cable news programme.

Amidst comedic sketches, the K-pop boyband delivers their energetic new single across rooftop sets and city streets.

"Boom, vamos, I know that you want it / Boom, lobos, we cannot stop hunting / Boom, ratatata, I’mma make it / Boom, boom, chk chk boom," they sing on the chorus.

Since its release, the video chalked up nearly two million views within two hours. Chk Chk Boom serves as the lead single from Stray Kids' new mini-album, ATE, which debuted today (July 19).

Speaking to NME about the track, group leader Bang Chan described it as "one of those songs where we could show a different side of Stray Kids."

The popular South Korean boy band is set to lend their vocals to the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios revealed the soundtrack for the film recently, which will feature original song Slash by Stray Kids.

Earlier this month, Reynolds and Jackman had an opportunity to meet Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Felix in person.

Additionally, Stray Kids has announced their dominATE world tour for 2024 to 2025 in support of the new project, with scheduled concerts across Asia, Europe, North America and more.