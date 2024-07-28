PETALING JAYA, July 28 — Marvel Studios gave fans a sneak peek into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of its highly-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel today.

With the last Marvel panel at SDCC in 2022, the Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation is one of the most anticipated events at the convention, with much of the itinerary expected to focus around Deadpool & Wolverine events given its recent release.

Rumours however point to updates on Marvel’s Phase 5 plan and beyond, the fifth Avengers movie's new title plus Marvel is expected to unveil three unnamed titles set to drop in the next few years.

The convention kicked off yesterday with a surprise screening of Deadpool & Wolverine for attendees in Hall H, but the highlight was when the studio ended off the evening with a high note, with a dazzling drone show over San Diego forming images hinting at upcoming MCU projects, including the Fantastic Four — and its villain!

While The Fantastic Four has only recently started shooting, Comicbook reports that the epic drone show revealed a comic-accurate depiction of Galactus followed by the Fantastic Four logo, whipping everyone in a frenzy over the upcoming title featuring Marvel's First Family.

It has been reported that English actor Ralph Ineson might be joining the cast, and now it’s confirmed that Galactus will be the antagonist.

Deadline reports that the villain "has nearly limitless abilities to manipulate cosmic energy, including projecting energy, manipulating matter, teleporting across vast distances, and altering reality itself."