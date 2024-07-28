KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Indian music legend A.R. Rahman serenaded some 35,000 fans with a spectacular visual treat for three and a half hours at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium yesterday.

The concert, organised by Star Planet, was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan.

The “Mozart of Madras” kicked off the night by delivering his Oscar-winning anthem, Jai Ho, from Slumdog Millionaire alongside leading female playback singers Shwetha Mohan, Shaktishree Gopalan and Shuba Vedula.

From then on, the maestro belted out his iconic hits from the 90s, such as Kannalane from Bombay (1995), Thillana Thillana from Muthu (1995), Enna Solla Pogirai from Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) and Minsara Poove from Padayappa (1999).

The concert also featured some of his latest hits, including Periyone En Rahmane from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life and a song from actor Dhanush’s upcoming film, Raayan.

While the concert featured Tamil songs predominantly, Rahman also left the crowd crooning to his evergreen Hindi songs such as Taal Se Taal Mila from Taal (1999) and Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998).

He also dedicated the Kappaleri Poyaachu song from Indian 1 as a “tribute” to veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that is currently screening in cinemas. Rahman was the music composer for Indian 2 while Anirudh Ravichander was the music director for the sequel.

Rahman also unveiled a teaser on his meta band project, Secret Mountain - a groundbreaking fusion of music, technology, and storytelling.

Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen also joined him on stage, rendering his father’s iconic hits such as Mustafaa Mustafaa from Kadhal Desam (1996).

Caption 3: Popular singers Mano (left) and Shwetha Mohan (right) rendering the Veerapandi Kottayile song from Thiruda Thiruda (1993). — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

Other singers entertaining the crowd were popular playback singers Mano and Srinivas, upcoming musician Nakul Abhyankar and rappers ADK, Blaaze and Sri Rascol.

Rahman, 58, debuted as a music composer in Mani Ratnam’s film, Roja, in 1992 which gave him his first National Award for best music direction.

Four years later, he performed his very first concert here at the Shah Alam Stadium and the AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 concert yesterday was the maestro’s seventh concert in Malaysia.

He has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and six National Awards throughout his musical career that spans over 30 years.