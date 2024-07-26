PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Actress Alicia Vikander has revealed that she and her husband, actor Michael Fassbender, have welcomed their second child.

The 35-year-old actress shared the news in an interview with Elle, conducted alongside her Hope co-star Taylor Russell.

Vikander, 35, and Fassbender, 46, quietly welcomed the new addition to their family earlier this year, reported People.

Russell says she was “so impressed” by how the actress showed up after “doing something so intense”, knowing she just had her second child.

“When I met you in Korea, you had literally just had your second baby, and the stuff we had to do in the film was so physical.”

Vikander thought that “training made it easier”.

“All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me.

“Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you’re strong going into it. It’s so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it.”

Giving birth four times on screen is one thing.

“Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, ‘I’m sorry’. I felt like such an imposter.”

Describing pregnancy as akin to running a marathon, Vikander expressed admiration for all mothers.

“It’s an incredibly demanding experience, and I have so much respect for every woman who goes through it.”

Vikander and Fassbender are also parents to a son, whom they welcomed in 2021 after they tied the knot in October 2017.

Her journey to parenthood with Fassbender, revealing to The Sunday Times in 2022 that she previously experienced an “extreme and painful” miscarriage.

“Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards.

“To be met by people asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house.”