KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Multi-talented South Korean actor and singer Lee Joon Gi is set to make his debut here with his first-ever fan meeting in Malaysia.

Titled Lee Joon Gi Asia Tour Joongi’s Day: Festival in Kuala Lumpur, it will take place on September 22 at Mega Star Arena, starting from 6pm.

It promises to be an unforgettable Sunday for fans who have followed his career in K-dramas and movies, now getting the opportunity to see him in person.

Lee's journey began as a model, gradually moving into acting with notable roles that catapulted him to fame, starting with his lead role in the film The King and the Clown and the romcom series My Girl.

He has since earned the title of ‘King of Sageuk’ for his roles in historical dramas Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Iljimae.

Renowned for his versatility, Lee has starred in diverse genres of K-dramas including Arthdal Chronicles, Flower of Evil and Lawless Lawyer. He also marked his Hollywood debut in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Throughout his acting career, Lee, 42, has garnered multiple accolades from prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea including the Grand Bell Awards, SBS Drama Awards and KBS Drama Awards.

The fan meeting is jointly organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, Hit Maker Entertainment and Sliding Doors Entertainment.

Tickets are priced from RM358, available for purchase from noon on July 26 here.