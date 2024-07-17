KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — American comedian-singer Jack Black is hitting pause on music after his Tenacious D bandmate, Kyle Gass made a controversial comment about the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a concert in Sydney over the weekend.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” wrote Black on Instagram

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

As part of their Tenacious D and the Spice Meatball Tour Spicy Meatball tour, the band was set to perform seven shows across Australia and New Zealand over the next two weeks.

Every concert was sold out except for their final night at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on July 26.

The duo was headlining the opening concert of their tour at the ICC Sydney Theatre when Black and a robot presented Gass with a cake for his 64th birthday.

When asked to make a wish, Gass jokingly remarked, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles.

The comment quickly put the band in trouble, prompting United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet to issue a media release calling for Tenacious D to be “immediately removed from the country.”

He condemned the remark, stating, “To advocate or wish for the assassination of a president is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and unacceptable in any form.”

In response, Gass took to Instagram yesterday to apologise for his comment.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake,” he wrote. “I do not condone violence of any kind against anyone.”

He added, “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.