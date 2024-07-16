KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — American comedian-singer Jack Black's band, Tenacious D are in hot water with Trump supporters.

Following an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend, Black celebrated his bandmate Kyle Gass's birthday during a concert in Sydney, igniting controversy.

As Black and the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to Gass, who turned 64, Black invited him to “make a wish.”

A man in a large robot costume then approached with a candle-covered birthday cake, according to ew.com.

Just before blowing out the candles, Gass joked, “Don't miss Trump next time,” eliciting laughter from both the audience and Black.

As news of the Tenacious D incident spread on social media, Trump supporters quickly rallied to defend the former president against the comedy-rock band.

One user said, “Jack Black, you're breaking my heart here. Unbelievable.” Another asked for someone to “arrest him immediately.”

Another commenter said: “It’s going to be hard to ever watch School of Rock again,” referencing the 2003 film starring Black (though Gass does not appear in it).