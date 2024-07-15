KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Actor Nora Danish addressed her divorce in an Instagram story early this morning, clearly stating her intention to move on with her life.

“I don’t live in the same house with Nedim, and will not, because we are divorced,” she wrote.

The actor and husband Nedim Sujak Nazri officially divorced last month on June 19 after seven years of marriage

She said it is “fine” if he is seen with other women as she initiated the divorce.

A screenshot of Nora Danish's Instagram story pertaining to her marriage. — Instagram/Nora Danish

However, she did add that if he is being linked to other women that no one tell her about it.

“We’re already walking separate paths. We are only civil with each other for the sake of the children. Nothing more.”

Nora and Nedim's divorce had come after months of speculation due to rumours of marital tensions. Despite earlier denials by Nedim, the couple finally announced their split and pledged to remain cordial in co-parenting their son Mohamed Neqayl.