KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Mandopop’s ‘King of Dance’ Show Lo is set to make a spectacular return to Malaysia with his world tour Evolution 2024.

The highly anticipated concert will take place on September 14 at Mega Star Arena.

Lo has been deeply involved in the concert’s creative process from the very beginning, personally overseeing the sound, lighting, visuals and choreography to ensure a comprehensive experience.

He aims to deliver the best possible performance for his dedicated fans.

The Taiwanese pop star faced controversy back in 2020 when social media celebrity Grace Chow accused him of serial infidelity and improper behaviour with several women, including artists signed to his entertainment agency.

The allegations led to numerous public apologies from Lo. It also reportedly cost him nNT$600 million (RM87 million) in cancelled endorsement deals.

Signed to Warner Music in 2022, Show Lo will be releasing his 13th studio album, Wu Zhuang Yuan.

The album features tracks like the title song, Trap Game, Love Pass and the concert theme Don’t Be Late, which are anticipated to be part of the live show.

Tickets range from RM288 to RM828 and will be available on August 3 from 11am here.