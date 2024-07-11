KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Blackpink Jennie’s vaping incident continues to make headlines, with a staff member speaking out in her defence.

The popular K-pop star was recently caught smoking an e-cigarette while getting ready for a Jacquemas fashion show in Capri, Italy.

The scene was accidentally featured in her vlog, sparking social media outcry and backlash from the public. Her agency has since apologised.

The scene was accidentally featured in her vlog, sparking social media outcry and backlash from the public. — Screenshot via X/@nona15648321

Today (July 11), a Sports Chosun article quoted a staff member who had been on site and wanted to speak up on the matter.

Advertisement

They stepped up anonymously, claiming that “the place in the video was the waiting area for the Jacquemus show, and it was not a smoking-prohibited area indoors. After asking if she could smoke, she immediately opened the window next to her and smoked like that.”

The staff further clarified that Jennie took a puff while the makeup artist was searching for a lip product, attributing it to unfortunate timing.

The video mistakenly appeared as if Jennie had blown smoke into the staff member's face.

Advertisement

“While the staff was looking for the lip product, Jennie had taken a drag of a bubble pen that was sold at the convenience store. It just so happened that the timing of her blowing the smoke out matched.

“She kept apologising even after the show ended, and the staff involved also said that it was fine because they were also smokers.

“Although it is a problem that the smoke brushed by the top of the staff’s head, I think it’s not right for her past actions to be mentioned together as part of an attitude controversy (with this issue).

“As her IRL (in real life) friend, I’m leaving a comment as I feel upset that she is being misunderstood like this,” said the staff member.

A bubble pen, a popular type of vape available at convenience stores, was reportedly used by Jennie.

While it appears she may have obtained permission to smoke from brand officials in Italy, smoking indoors in public places has been illegal since 2005, with vapes being included in this regulation since 2014.