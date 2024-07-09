KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Jennie of Blackpink today addressed the controversy surrounding a July 8 video that showed her vaping indoors, according to Soompi.com, a website dedicated to Korean pop culture.

The video, part of a vlog filmed in Capri, Italy and uploaded to the K-pop star’s YouTube channel on July 2, sparked controversy on social media and online forums.

It showed her vaping while getting her makeup done and exhaling smoke towards the staff.

The contentious scene has since been removed.

Soompi.com reported that today, Jennie’s agency, OA Entertainment, issued the following statement:

“We sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on July 2.

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff.

“Jennie has personally apologised to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.

“We apologise to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future.

“Thank you.”

Smoking indoors is illegal in Italy, South Korea and various other countries, as well as smoking in undesignated outdoor areas.

The Rockstar singer continues to face criticism from both Korean and international social media users as the video circulates online even after the scene was removed from YouTube.

Comments ranged from “Wow, she’s really smoking an e-cigarette right in front of someone else’s face” to “Did she really upload that in her own vlog without editing it out?”

There were those who naturally defended her, saying she’s a “grown woman” and “free to do what she wants”.

Some online users have put forth theories about what might be happening in the clip.

While some believe the device could be a vape or electronic cigarette, others argued it might be something else entirely, such as a diffuser purported to offer health benefits and vitamins.