MIRI, Oct 23 — A stellar line-up of local and international artistes will shake the stage of Borneo Jazz Festival 2024, at the Musical Corridor of Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here this Nov 29 to Dec 1.

Among those on the list are the legendary Sheila Majid and the ever-famous trumpeter and vocalist Rio Sidik, along with Makaya Mc Craven, Shang Sisters, WVC Jazz Ensemble and Clarinet Trio.

For Mayor Adam Yii, the festival has always been more than just a musical gathering; it is a celebration of culture, creativity and community.

“The Borneo Jazz Festival not only showcases world-class jazz music, but also brings together people from diverse backgrounds to share in the universal language of music,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Adding on, Yii expressed confidence that the festival would strengthen Miri’s position as an emerging destination for international music lovers and tourists.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone, whether you are a long-time jazz enthusiast or simply looking for a weekend of memorable entertainment, to join the festival and experience the magic of jazz under the stars,” he added.

Yii also hoped that the festival would continue to grow, both in scale and impact, fostering a sense of unity through music and at the same time, boosting the local economy by attracting more visitors to this city. — The Borneo Post