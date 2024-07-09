KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Blackpink’s Jennie has made international headlines yet again, but this time it’s due to hazy circumstances.

The popular K-pop artist was recently seen smoking indoors in her latest vlog filmed in Capri, Italy.

The popular K-pop artist was recently seen smoking indoors in her latest vlog filmed in Capri, Italy. — Screenshot via X/@nona15648321

Smoking indoors is illegal in Italy, South Korea and various other countries, as well as smoking in undesignated outdoor areas.

Advertisement

The scene, which has been deleted since, showed Jennie holding a dark-coloured device to her lips while getting her hair and makeup done.

Despite the clip being removed, the Rockstar singer has faced criticism from both Korean and international social media users as the video circulates online.

Comments ranged from “Wow, she’s really smoking an e-cigarette right in front of someone else’s face” to “Did she really upload that in her own vlog without editing it out?”

Advertisement

she need to learn some manners who smoke indoors and that too when they are doing her makeup — SHAI ⁷ ᴹᵘˢᵉ (@OHHNO1995) July 8, 2024

There were those that naturally defended her, saying she’s a ‘grown woman' and ‘free to do what she wants’.

If jennie vapes idc because she is a grown woman but that looks like a diffuser not vape to me — eli (@jnkrealcunt) July 8, 2024

Some online users have put forth theories about what might be happening in the clip.

While some believe the device could be a vape or electronic cigarette, others argue it might be something else entirely, such as a diffuser purported to offer health benefits and vitamins.