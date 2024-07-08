PETALING JAYA, July 8 — A local actor is under investigation for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The incident came to light after the victim filed a police report at the Seapark police station following the alleged attack yesterday.

The altercation allegedly occurred inside the actor's vehicle, where he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the right eye and body after a heated exchange.

Petaling Jaya's District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaa'far confirmed the incident, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Advertisement