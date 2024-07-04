LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Congratulations are in order for singer/actor Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker, who were spotted with their newborn at a hospital in Santa Monica, California yesterday.

Page Six obtained photos of High School Musical star Hudgens being wheeled out of a hospital, baby in arms, with Tucker close by.

The couple kept their dressing comfortable and low-key with Hudgens donning sunglasses, a blue shirt and black pants while Tucker was in an aqua hoodie and black knee-length shorts.

At press time details have yet to be known about the baby’s actual birth date, gender and name and Hudgens has not made an announcement as yet, with her latest social media posting being a birthday shoutout to husband Tucker.

Hudgens had earlier this year made a baby bump reveal at the Oscars, where she was also a pre-show host.

Page Six has also tweeted photos of the happy family that you can view below:

