PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Voice of Baceprot (VoB) is set to make history as the first Indonesian act to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

The all-girl heavy metal hijabi trio comprise of Firda Marsya Kurnia (guitar and vocals), Widi Rahmawati (bass), and Euis Siti Aisah (drums), will take the stage on June 28.

The band took to Instagram and expressed how honoured they were at being the first Indonesian musicians to perform at the Glastonbury Festival’s Woodsies Stage in 54 years, which also coincided with Indonesia’s 75th diplomatic celebrations with the United Kingdom.

Lead vocalist Firda shared that the invitation to the iconic festival was unexpected, prompting them to double-check its legitimacy.

“We feel so proud, but at the same time, there is a slight feeling of apprehension because we are representing Indonesia.”

Drummer Siti admitted she never imagined they would perform at a stage like Glastonbury.

“It still feels like a dream too high for us to achieve.”

Despite challenges due to the lack of a suitable studio in Garut, the band is progressing well in their preparations.

The trio who debuted in 2014 were recently named in Forbes Asia’s 30-Under-30 list.

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival, held at Worthy Farm in Pilton-Somerset in southwestern England, is one of the world’s largest festivals, featuring headliners like Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay.

Voice of Baceprot will share the stage with acts like Gossip and Jamie xx.