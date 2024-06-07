KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — South Korean boyband Super Junior will be touring cities in Asia following the release of their latest single Show Time.

The news was confirmed by SM Entertainment that said the single will be released on June 11 at 6pm, Allkpop reported.

Following the single’s release, the group will kick off their tour Super Show Spin-Off: Halftime at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on June 22 and 23 before continuing onto eight cities across Asia including Kuala Lumpur on August 3 at Axiata Arena.

This is their new music after a year and seven months.

The South Korean boyband, who debuted in 2005, renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment last July.

Currently, the group consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

Super Junior was a pioneering K-pop boy group of the late 2000s and early 2010s, most known for their energetic hits Sorry, Sorry and Mr. Simple.