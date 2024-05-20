KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Japanese girl group XG will be landing in Mega Star Arena on August 7!

The girl group revealed the locations of the Asian leg of the first HOWL world tour in an announcement on their official website.

XG will also be performing around the region in Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, and Manila.

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively for fan club ALPHAZ members on June 3 at 1pm.

Advertisement

General sale tickets will go live on June 4 at 1pm on the official tour website.

Ticket prices and further details are yet to be announced.

The group held their first show of the tour at Osaka Jo Hall over the weekend to a sold-out crowd of ALPHAZ.

Advertisement

Many videos circulated online of the group’s outstanding vocal and dance performances with their unique stage concepts and styling.

This comes as XG is set to release a new single tomorrow Woke Up, a hip-hop track which features all the members rapping.

XG or Xtraordinary Girls is a girl group based in South Korea that is known for their hit singles Shooting Star and Left Right.

They last performed in Malaysia at the Supalapa Festival on March 2 alongside a line-up featuring Armani White, The Kid Laroi and Yuna.

The group consists of Jurin, Chisa, Maya, Hinata, Juria, Harvey, and Cocona.