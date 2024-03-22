KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Streaming platform Netflix is ramping up its animated films’ library and adding titles by the highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli.

This includes the studio’s latest Oscar-winning film, The Boy and the Heron which is set to premiere on the platform later this year globally (excluding US, Canada and Japan).

Directed and written by Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years and it was hand-drawn by the Oscar-winning director himself.

The English dub of the film also features a star-studded cast which includes voiceovers by Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Dave Bautista and Karen Fukuhara.

Aside from that, an additional 22 films will be available to stream on the platform including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke as well as My Neighbour Totoro.

Netflix has been adding and re-adding Studio Ghibli’s animated films since February this year and will continue to gradually release other titles until April.

Among the titles are Pom Poko (1994), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), The Wind Rises (2013) and From Up on Poppy Hill (2011).

All of the animated films will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in 20 languages, which is a first for the streaming platform.