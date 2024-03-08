KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysian punk rock band Second Combat’s frontman Khai Aziz has been invited to perform at the United Nations World Drug Conference in the United States.

Currently living without electricity at his late parents’ house, Khai or his real name Mohammad Khairuddin Aziz will also receive an award by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World organisation in New York.

The award is for his drug-free messages in some of his songs picked up by renowned musician Michael Zentner, who has worked with American bands Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sting.

Via a Facebook post, Khai said he was approached by the NGO that told him Zentner has agreed to perform alongside him during the conference and will also feature Khai’s songs on his upcoming album.

“Zentner has agreed to take some of my songs and re-record them in the US.

“Now my songs are in his album which will be released soon and they want me to come to the US to perform alongside Zentner.

“The best part is, they will also give me the Drug Free Heroes award for the messages in my songs. They also told me I make great music,” he wrote in the post.

The ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ invitation comes at a tumultuous time for Khai as he’s currently facing hardships including the recent loss of his parents and the struggles of jointly raising a child with his ex-wife.

After moving to his late parents’ house, Khai received a long-standing electricity bill amounting to RM12,000 which he couldn’t afford to pay and that has led to his electricity supply being cut.

Aside from actively trying to promote his music, Khai’s brother is now staying with him and they try to make ends meet with their food catering business and joining local food festivals.

With the help of a friend, Khai met up with Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli who has shown interest in helping him.

“He said that he doesn’t have much but he’s willing to help me. Perhaps, at least, he can arrange the flight tickets.

“Plus, he wants to run school programmes with me after the award ceremony, that’s his promise.

“He’s really interested in my music-related and community outreach programmes,” Khai said.

Second Combat rose to fame in the local underground scene back in the 2000s and was known for their straight-edged music which promotes abstinence from drugs and alcohol.

As reported by New Straits Times, Khai is also the founder of local NGO Drug-Free Malaysia Association which has organised community outreach programmes and drug-free campaigns.