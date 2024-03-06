PETALING JAYA, March 6 — American actor Mark Wahlberg is currently focused on producing family-friendly films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg stated his preference for such projects as he embraces the ageing process, echoing his recent roles in The Family Plan (2023), Uncharted (2022), and Arthur the King (2024).

“You know, I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see,” the veteran actor shared with Yahoo Entertainment.

“Look, I’m 52 years old now. I’m a dad of four. I’ve got a kid in college. I like playing age-appropriate roles. I think a lot of people don’t embrace that and audiences are like this doesn’t seem real.”

He also wants the projects he undertakes to be “meaningful.”

His forthcoming film about a stray dog's adventures, Arthur the King, in which he both stars and produces, fulfills that aim.

Having spent decades in the industry since his breakthrough role in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Nights, Wahlberg now senses audiences' desire to see “the guy and the gal being in the same age bracket.”

Despite having starred in numerous films, Wahlberg confessed to Cigar Aficionado last year that he's genuinely uncertain about how much longer he'll continue to be in front of the cameras.

Additionally, he hopes his children will discover their interests, and he believes he won't continue acting at his current pace for much longer.

Arthur the King will be released on March 15.