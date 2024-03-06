KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — After a seven-year hiatus, award-winning composer, musician and recording artist Kitaro will return to perform at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting in June.

The event by Star Planet will be held on June 23 at 6pm. It is part of the 71-year-old’s The Best of Kitaro Live in Malaysia 2024 tour.

Renowned for his diverse and multifaceted musical abilities, Kitaro’s signature style fuses contemplative, evocative, highly melodic synthesiser work with acoustic instrumentation, delivering messages of peace and spirituality.

His repertoire spans across genres such as New Age, environmental, instrumental, electronic and folk music.

With intricately crafted compositions, fans can be assured of an immersive musical journey at the performance.

His melodies are set to resonate, forming a captivating musical narrative that transports audiences into a realm of enchantment and introspection.

Concert tickets are priced between RM188 and RM598. Sale for public tickets will start from March 21 at noon.

For further details, visit http://starplanet.com.my.