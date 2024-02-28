KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Calvin Klein has released its Spring 2024 campaign featuring Blackpink’s Jennie.

The K-pop star modelled the latest styles of Calvin Klein underwear and jeans including Calvin Klein’s Intense Power underwear, minimalist lingerie line and 90’s straight jeans in images taken by photographer Mert Alas, reported Billboard.

“It magnifies Jennie’s playful confidence and infuses Calvin Klein’s emblematic underwear and jeans with her distinctive pop energy, elevating each style to icon status,” the brand said in a statement.

In the photographs, Jennie models Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 namely the Classic Trucker Jacket, Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bandeau Bra and matching boxer briefs, and the Micro Mini Denim Skirt and Refined Denim Zip Jacket.

She also wears the Ultra-High Rise Wide Leg Fit Jeans, Minimalist Micro Lace Lightly Lined Triangle Bra and matching Minimalist Micro Lace Bikini.

Apart from Calvin Klein, Jennie is also the face of Chanel and Dyson.

