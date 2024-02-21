KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — South Korean pop rock band CNBLUE is returning to Malaysia.

After nearly 10 years since their last show here, the three-piece band will be rocking the stage at Mega Star Arena KL in conjunction with their CNBLUENTITY Asia Tour which will be happening from March until April.

Other Asian countries that are currently on their list include Singapore, Thailand and China.

The band debuted in South Korea back in 2010 under FNC Entertainment with three members including lead vocalist and guitarist Yongwha, bassist Jungshin and drummer Minhyuk.

The band has a total of 11 studio albums to date along with 14 EPs and three compilation albums under their name with songs in multiple languages including English, Korean and Japanese.

They have won numerous awards previously such as the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards.

Tickets for CNBLUENTITY in Kuala Lumpur will go on sale starting this February 29 while pre-sale registration opens on February 23. — Picture courtesy of Lo-Fi Entertainment.

Tickets for CNBLUENTITY in Kuala Lumpur on April 20 will go on sale to the public at 12pm on February 29 while pre-sale registration opens on February 23 with limited fans benefit.

Tickets are priced from RM398 to RM798 excluding a RM4 processing fee and will be available at www.ticketingtix.com .

CNBLUENTITY in Kuala Lumpur is jointly organised by Hit Maker Entertainment and Lo-Fi Entertainment.