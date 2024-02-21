KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are reuniting for another high-octane sequel in the Yash Raj Films spy universe, Tiger vs Pathaan.

This will mark their first full-fledged film together since Karan Arjun in 1995.

The film is slated to enter production this April, Times of India reported yesterday.

Last year, Salman made a special appearance alongside Shah Rukh in Pathaan and similarly, Shah Rukh played a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.

It is, however, unclear whether actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles in the film and on whether Hrithik Roshan would play a cameo in the sequel.

Deepika assumed the role of Pakistani spy agent Rubina in Pathaan while Katrina essayed a similar role (Zoya) in the Tiger franchise.

Hrithik, meanwhile, played the role of Indian spy agent Kabir in his solo film, War, which was released in 2019.

He will reprise the role in War 2 and is expected to lock horns with prominent South Indian actor Jr NTR from RRR in the sequel.

Shah Rukh is also expected to return in Pathaan 2 under Aditya Chopra's direction this year and the film will set the stage for a clash between Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs Pathaan.