Chinese actress Angelababy’s Douyin surges by 400,000 after ‘freeze’ lifted on social media accounts

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The popularity of Chinese actress Angelababy is unaffected despite her being slapped with restrictions after being accused of promoting explicit content.

A day after her social media accounts were unfrozen, her number of followers surged on the Douyin platform by a whopping 400,000, reported Sohu.

The actress, whose real name is Angela Yeung Wing, had her Chinese social media accounts frozen in November after allegedly attending a “19+ restricted” strip dance performance by Lisa, a member of the popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink, at the Crazy Horse cabaret in France.

Crazy Horse Cabaret or Le Crazy Horse Saloon in Paris is known for its racy performances featuring scantily clad or nude dancers.

Social media users noticed that the actress changed her handle on Douyin from previously just Angelababy to Yeung Wing Angelababy, which led to speculation that the 34-year-old is preparing to make a comeback.

However, despite changing her handle, Yeung has not updated her accounts.

Speculation is rife that the actress’ number of followers spiked as Yeung’s new drama Aiqing Gongyu will be aired soon.

It was previously reported that Yeung’s Weibo accounts used to hold an officially verified with a red background and a golden V symbol on her social media platforms, with 105 million followers.

Her status was however downgraded to a regular yellow V recently that are reserved for accounts with over 10,000 followers, more than 1,000 dedicated fans, and an article reading volume of at least 10 million in the past 30 days.

Yeung is one of the many celebrities affected by China’s strict censorship laws that aim to crack down on celebrities with ‘incorrect politics’ and who are ‘vulgar and obscene’.

China’s performing arts guidelines strictly forbid the promotion of lewd and indecent performances.