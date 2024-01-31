KUALA LUMPUR, January 31 — English football icon David Beckham will be returning to Malaysia tomorrow and making an appearance at The Exchange TRX at 6pm.

The 48-year-old will be in town to officiate The World of the Predator Exhibition, a look behind the 30 year history of the titular football boot made by footwear giant Adidas.

He recently travelled to Bangkok as Adidas’ brand ambassador to celebrate 30 years of the Predator boot with Thai actor and singer Bright Vachirawit.

Beckham also visited Seoul with Squid Game actress and fellow Adidas ambassador Jung Ho-yeon and was able to find his first Manchester United jersey.

He has visited Malaysia on multiple occasions in the past, his last being in September 2017 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Beckham won’t be the only celebrity coming to the boutique mall as other Asian stars will be gracing it as well.

Kim Yug-yeom of K-Pop boyband GOT7 and Thai actor and singer Nanon Korapat will be present at the opening of Coach’s new store.

The dashing duo will arrive on Friday at 6pm and charm fans with their charisma and stage presence.

K-Pop singer and actress Kim Se-jeong will be attending Longchamp store's grand opening on Saturday at 12pm.

The former I.O.I member said that she was excited to greet Malaysian fans at the largest Longchamp outlet in Malaysia in a recent Instagram video.

“...I will go to Kuala Lumpur to celebrate on the same day too! I’m already looking forward to meeting you all! See you soon, everyone!” Kim said.