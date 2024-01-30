KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman's latest Raya song is in the works and his family members have expressed their concern over it.

His mother Rozita Ibrahim urged her son to think again if he really wants to release it.

“Don't lah. You have not recovered from the back pain. Watch out for criticism of your video. We may just sin as we are encouraging people to slander us,” she said.

She also reminded Aliff that he was in his 40s and should not be creating issues.

Rozita was responding to a clip shared by Aliff's wife Datin Seri Nur Shahida Mohd Rashid on her Instagram showing Aliff recording in a studio.

In the caption, Nur Shahida asked if the people were ready to hear Aliff's new Raya song.

“I apologise that you cannot hear the real audio as I am worried you may just get anxiety and depression,” she wrote.

Instagram user with the handle ekal_man said it was fine if Aliff wanted to make a song but asked him not to make indecent music videos that would lead to criticism.

“Furthermore the music video will be released during the holy month of Ramadan. Unknowingly many will sin as they will be condemning it,” he said.

Fellow Instagram user with the handle nurzahilawahida said people are not bothered that Aliff could not sing.

“But at least do not make indecent videos. I unfollowed after the previous video,” she commented.

The cosmetic mogul had been receiving brickbats for his Raya music videos which social media users deemed were indecent.

He claimed trial to four counts of posting offensive material on his Instagram account in 2022 for his Kelepok Raya music video.