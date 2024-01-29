KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Rising K-pop girl group NewJeans will be performing in Singapore on February 3 at Nike Orchard Road.

This will be the girl group’s first visit to the Lion City, at one of the largest Nike stores in Asia located in 268 Orchard shopping mall.

According to an announcement by Nike, fans can stand a chance to watch the quintet live by answering why they are the biggest NewJeans fan on their app.

The winners will also be able to get their hands on the Air Max 90 LV8 first during an exclusive member shopping experience after the performance.

Advertisement

The limited edition Nike By You X NewJeans collection will be available only at the Nike Orchard Road outlet on Members Days from January 30 to February 4.

NewJeans and Nike first collaborated in March 2023 when they became brand ambassadors appearing in their Air Max campaign.

The group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein have become popular since their debut in July 2022 with their single Attention.

Advertisement

Each of the members has also become ambassadors of iconic fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior.

Recently, they were awarded by Billboard as Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so.