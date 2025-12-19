KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia’s success in attracting 1.5 million visitors and generating potential trade and investment worth RM13 billion during World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, held from April 13 to Oct 13, was the result of the spirit of togetherness, sincerity, and sense of responsibility of all parties involved.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that although the nation’s participation in the expo was carried out with a short preparation period, it still carried a significant mission to elevate the dignity and image of the country on the international stage.

He stated that the design and architecture of the Osaka Expo 2025 site, themed ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ highlighted a message of cultural unity and global innovation, with the Malaysia Pavilion featuring a bamboo weaving concept reminiscent of songket weaving under the theme ‘Weaving a Future in Harmony.’

“The extraordinary response from international visitors toward the Malaysia Pavilion is something to be proud of. Unique attractions like the ‘Flying Roti Canai’ not only grabbed attention but were recognised as the most delicious dish at Expo 2025, thereby strengthening the country’s food diplomacy approach.

“As a result, the Malaysia Pavilion successfully attracted 3.52 million visitors, far exceeding the initial target. This pavilion also served as a mini Asean hub, strengthening regional ties and promoting the spirit of Asean solidarity to the world,” he said via a Facebook post tonight.

The post was made after he attended the Malam Jalinan Harmoni, Sanjungan Budi #Expo 2025 Osaka to celebrate the success of Malaysia’s participation in the Osaka World Expo 2025. The event was also attended by Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, his deputy Sim Tze Tzin, and Deputy Finance Minister Liew Ching Tong.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that Malaysia’s participation also recorded potential trade and investment totaling RM24.45 billion, exceeding the original target and opening significant opportunities for economic growth and the development of local enterprises.

He said the success was the result of a “whole-of-government” approach involving various ministries, state governments, agencies, and hundreds of Malaysian companies. He added that the sacrifice of time, energy, and commitment by the Malaysia Pavilion team throughout the 184 days of operation deserves the highest appreciation.

“Highest congratulations to the Malaysia Secretariat for the Osaka World Expo and thank you to all parties involved directly and indirectly in making Malaysia’s participation at the Osaka World Expo 2025 a success.

“Deepest appreciation and thanks also to Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the former Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry. May this success continue to be a catalyst in making Malaysia more renowned and prosperous globally,” he said.

World Expo 2025 Osaka, which took place from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025, at Yumeshima Island, Kansai, Japan, was an exhibition and event focused on innovation and international cooperation. — Bernama