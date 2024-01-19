COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 — The life of Denmark’s ex-sovereign Queen Margrethe II, who abdicated on Sunday in favour of her son King Frederik, will be chronicled in a new television series, project organisers said Thursday.

The series will document “an important story that concerns all Danes, told from the point of view of the Danish royal family and centred on Margrethe,” TV2 producer Pernille Bech Christensen said in a statement.

The series will be called Af Guds nade, unofficially translated as By the Grace of God.

TV2 and production company Sam Productions, behind the smash political series Borgen, has been in development for 18 months.

Its storyline begins in 1940, the year Margrethe II was born, and follows her throughout her life.

“It’s the story of a family, an institution and an anachronism that is fighting to remain pertinent in modern times,” Bech Christensen said.

Like the hugely-successful Netflix show The Crown about the British monarchy, the Danish series will cover changes in the royal family and Danish society.

Filming is due to start in 2025. The cast has yet to be announced.

The Danish royal family is massively popular, enjoying the support of more than 80 per cent of Danes, as evidenced by the more than 100,000 people who turned out for Sunday’s historic succession.

The queen, an artist in her own right who has created sets and costumes for the theatre and ballet, has already been the focus of a musical titled Margrethe. — AFP