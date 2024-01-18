KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Chinese contemporary rock band Omnipotent Youth Society will be performing on their stopover in Malaysia on March 8 as part of their Inside The Cable Temple 2024 Asia Tour.

The quartet, formed in 1996 at Hebei, China, will be performing at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, 8.30pm.

The group, consisting of Dong Yaqian on lead vocals and guitar, Ji Geng on bass, Fengjiang, on drums, and Shi Li on trumpet, became a phenomenon in the Chinese music scene after they released their first single The Infallible Comedy online and their self-titled debut album Omnipotent Youth Society that has been regarded as one of the most important Mandarin albums of the first two decades of the 21st century.

Their second album Inside the Cable Temple in 2020 continued to bring the band to greater heights that saw them winning the Best Rock Band of the Year award at the 12th Midi Awards last year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on January 23 from 11am and free membership can be registered at www.livenation.my to access the exclusive presale while general sale tickets will start on January 24 from 11am.

Tickets priced between RM288 and RM3,888 (to seat a maximum of eight persons) are available at golive-asia.com.

