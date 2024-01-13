KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Popular host and television personality Baki Zainal has been appointed as the CSR Ambassador for Malaysian budget chain store Eco-Shop.

In his new role, he will lead the charge for Eco-Shop's No Plastic, Go Eco sustainability campaign that aims to stamp out the use of plastic bags in their stores.

Baki will also play a pivotal role in driving the chain store's sustainability initiatives, engage with communities and promote environmental awareness through educational campaigns and events.

“I am honored to be part of Eco-Shop’s mission in advocating for sustainable practices.

“This collaboration presents an incredible opportunity to inspire positive change and empower individuals to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles, ” Baki said in a statement.

Known for his multilingual proficiency and penchant for travel, Baki is also a staunch advocate of marine protection.

In 2018, he became Reef Check Malaysia's ambassador to advocate marine and environmental-related issues. In 2020, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) also appointed him as their 'Ambassadiver' to promote diving and the protection of oceans in Malaysia.

