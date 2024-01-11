LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — The Sopranos TV show is celebrating its 25th anniversary! To mark this milestone, a TikTok account has been launched for the show, summarising each episode in 25 seconds. What’s more, some never-before-seen scenes are being unveiled online.

Fifteen deleted scenes, including three that have never been released before, are landing as a 25th anniversary gift to fans of The Sopranos. These never-before-seen scenes are available only on the Max streaming app, in a “The Sopranos: 25th Anniversary” tab specially designed for the occasion. And Warner Bros. Discovery has more in store, as over five hours of behind-the-scenes footage from the show is also available online.

On TikTok, young users can already get to know one of the small screen’s most cult shows through short summaries lasting less than 30 seconds each. Warner Bros. Discovery came up with the idea of producing 25-second videos to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. These short, fast-paced and amusing summaries highlight important moments in each episode of David Chase’s saga. In all, the show has 86 episodes.

Following its launch, the official @TheSopranos TikTok account gained over 27,000 followers and more than 43,000 “Likes” in just five days. While none of the videos has yet reached a million views, or even 100,000 views, the strategy appears to be to win over young people on the Chinese social network and then direct them to the Max streaming platform, where the entire cult series is available. The bio of the @TheSopranos TikTok account invites users to stream full episodes of the show on Max, accompanied by a link to the streaming platform.

Launched on January 10, 1999, on HBO, The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, a Mafia clan boss who suffers from anxiety attacks and secretly consults a shrink. Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, the drama marked a turning point in the history of TV.

Older shows such as Friends and The Office benefit from their popularity on social networks and are still some of the favourite series among the younger generation, particularly on TikTok.

Recently, Paramount decided to broadcast the entire 2004 Mean Girls movie in several parts on TikTok on October 3 to mark “Mean Girls Day.” A way to promote the film free of charge to a coveted audience before the release of the upcoming new Mean Girls movie. It remains to be seen whether this tactic pays off. — ETX Studio

