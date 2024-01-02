KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — American pop star Taylor Swift kicked off 2024 with a bang by breaking the record held by the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley for the most weeks spent on the Billboard 200 album chart by a soloist.

Swift set a new record of 68 total weeks, as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped the chart for the fifth time in the final full tracking week of 2023, breaking Presley's record of 67 weeks, reported Variety.

British rock band Beatles holds the record for a band, with their albums having spent a total of 132 weeks on top of the Billboard 200.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) registered 98,000 album-equivalent units for the week ending December 28, reported Billboard, as quoting Luminate.

Advertisement

Of the 98,000 units for the week, 61,000 were in full-album sales, boosted by a last-minute surge of Christmas gift purchases.

Swift scored her first number 1 spot with Fearless, which spent 11 weeks at the top of the chart in late 2008 and early 2009.

Her chart topping streaks continued with Speak Now (six weeks at No. 1, 2010 to 2011), Red (seven, 2012 to 2013), 1989 (11, 2014 to 2015), Reputation (four, 2017 to 2018), Lover (one, 2019), Folklore (eight, 2020 to 2021), Evermore (four, 2020 to 2021), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one, 2021), Midnights (six, 2022 to 2023), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2023) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (five, 2023 to 2024).

Advertisement

The celebrity will resume her Eras world tour on February 7 with four shows lined up in Japan, seven shows in Australia from February 16 to 26, and Singapore for six nights in March.