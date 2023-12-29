KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Local celebrity Datuk M. Nasir, known as the 'sifu' of the Malaysian music industry, has been appointed the first goodwill ambassador of international NGO Mercy Malaysia.

The 66-year-old poet, singer-songwriter, composer, producer, actor and film director said he accepted the appointment with an open heart and was ready to help.

“With all that’s happening in the world, my family and I want to do what we can to help fellow human beings by collaborating with Mercy Malaysia,” he said in his speech at the MoU signing ceremony held yesterday at the National Museum of Malaysia.

He added that as an established organisation, Mercy Malaysia did not need his endorsement but he was ready to do his part to contribute to society.

“Maybe I can’t help financially but together we’ll get the funds we need.”

Set up 24 years ago, Mercy Malaysia is an international aid agency that provides medical relief, sustainable health-related and risk reduction activities for vulnerable communities in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

President of Mercy Malaysia, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus said he hoped their three-year partnership with M. Nasir would spur interest in the humanitarian sector, both locally and regionally.

“He was chosen not just because he’s a well-loved superstar, but also for his laidback nature that makes him approachable to everyone in the community.”