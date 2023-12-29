KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysian 3D animated kids series BoBoiBoy Galaxy is breaking records yet again.

This is after the finale episode for the first arc of its second season, BoBoiBoy Galaxy Sori, which premiered on Youtube yesterday notched up a whopping one million views within just 45 minutes.

PECAH REKOD LAGI Dalam 45 MINIT Episod 6 FINALE mendapat 1 JUTA TONTONAN!! Terima kasih kepada semua penonton dan peminat #BoBoiBoy! #GelombangOren #KembaliBeraksiEPISOD 6 FINALE! https://t.co/YiY8GziYhz pic.twitter.com/2DPLwN3Vk6 — BoBoiBoy (@BoBoiBoy) December 28, 2023

The second season of the BoBoiBoy Galaxy created by Monsta is confirmed to have four arcs in total with six episodes for each arc.

Advertisement

The sixth episode has been viewed over six million times after 24 hours.

The live premiere of the episode had over 335,000 viewers tuning in, a new record for the studio according to Mosta’s chief executive officer Nizam Abdul Razak via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Honestly, we didn’t expect to get this many live viewers! Thank you all. The ‘Gelombang Oren’ is real!” he wrote in his tweet.

Advertisement

Sejujurnya kami tak sangka akan ada penonton live yang sebegitu ramai! Terima kasih semua! Gelombang oren is real! Jika anda tak sempat tonton secara live, masih boleh tonton di https://t.co/c8XJx3YoLH https://t.co/ZoXdXFcXpb — NizamABDRAZAK (@nizamabdrazak) December 28, 2023

According to their Monsta's Instagram, the season will continue in June next year with the BoBoiBoy Galaxy Windara arc.

The superhero action comedy series which premiered in 2011 has over 100 episodes along with two full length feature animated films.

The second season, which premiered its first episode earlier in December this year, marks Monsta's comeback with the series after a five year hiatus.

The BoBoiBoy Galaxy Sori trailer made headlines after garnering over two million views within 24 hours after being uploaded across Monsta’s social media platforms.