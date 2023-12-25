SEOUL, Dec 25 — Exports of South Korean-made TV programmes soared nearly 30 per cent on-year to a record high last year thanks to rising demand from global streaming platforms.

A total of US$561.3 million (RM2.6 billion) worth of Korean TV content was sold overseas in 2022, up 29.6 per cent, or US$128.1 million, from a year earlier, Yonhap news agency reported according to an annual report on the local broadcasting industry by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission.

It is the first time that the yearly figure has exceeded the US$500 million threshold, it added.

The report said robust overseas sales of Korean TV drama series to global streamers led the sharp on-year increase in exports.

Japan was the biggest buyer of the Korean TV programmes with 19.5 per cent, followed by the United States with 8.1 per cent and China with 7.7 per cent.

South Korea imported US$72.9 million worth of foreign content in 2022, with those from the US and Japan accounting for more than 90 per cent. — Bernama

