PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The government is confident the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to limit the Prime Minister's term to 10 years will be passed by Parliament in the next session.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Chief Government Whip, said it was based on the support of the majority of MPs for the proposed reform, even though the Bill did not receive the support of two-thirds of MPs last Monday.

He said most MPs who were absent during the voting process expressed support for the Bill.

“Two members of Parliament have sent official letters explaining the reason for their absence, while several others have also informed the same verbally.

“Some are stranded abroad due to the lack of flights... except Bukit Gantang (Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal) who said he did not agree, the others all supported it, it was just a coincidence that the situation at that time prevented them from attending,” he said.

Fadillah told reporters after breaking fast with the staff of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) here yesterday.

Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the bill would be tabled again in the Dewan Rakyat session this June after it was agreed at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Fadillah said the move to limit the Prime Minister’s term in office showed the commitment of the Madani Government under Anwar’s leadership to reform the country’s administrative system.

He also stressed that the proposed amendment does not affect the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the institution of the Malay Rulers.

The bloc vote on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 saw 146 Members of Parliament agreeing while 32 were absent and 44 did not vote.

The Constitutional Amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds, which is 148 Members of Parliament, to be passed. — Bernama