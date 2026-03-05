JOHOR BAHRU, March 5 — Johor PKR has identified 28 seats with the potential to be contested by PKR candidates in the upcoming Johor state election.

Johor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the matter was decided during a two-day PKR 2026 Election Workshop retreat held on February 28 and March 1 at a hotel in Muar, which gathered the state’s leadership and party machinery.

She said the decision to set the 28-seat target was made following the streamlining of organisational strength involving all 26 PKR divisions in Johor.

“The determination of these 28 seats is the result of a comprehensive assessment of the party’s current standing and its competitive potential in constituencies identified as being stronger for us. We want to move forward with clear targets and thorough preparations.

“This matter was also presented to the party’s vice-president Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari when he led the Central Election Committee and delivered his address at the Johor and Melaka state-level Election Machinery Strengthening Workshop at the same venue,” she said in a statement yesterday.

According to Zaliha, the address further clarified the party’s direction in facing the upcoming state polls.

Meanwhile, she said Johor PKR is adopting an open approach towards various possible political scenarios, including the prospect of three-cornered contests, the continuation of cooperation within the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional coalition framework, as well as the possibility of the state election and the 16th General Election (GE) being held either concurrently or separately.

She said efforts to strengthen the party machinery are now focused on several state constituencies identified as priority areas, involving the coordination of ground operations and the mobilisation of organisational strength in a more structured manner.

The Johor legislature has 56 seats. The last state election was held in March 2022 and thus the next is expected any time soon. — Bernama