PUTRAJAYA, March 4 – The Prime Minister’s Office today announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the new Senior Political Advisor to the Prime Minister.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister has given his consent to the appointment which will take effect immediately today.

The tenure of the appointment is for a period of two years.

The position was created to fill the vacancy for the post of senior political secretary to the Prime Minister.

In announcing the appointment, the prime minister expressed his hope that Tengku Zafrul would carry out the trust bestowed upon him with dedication and humility, for the continued prosperity of the nation and the well-being of the people.