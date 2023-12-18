KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The mother of former TVB actress Kathy Chow is set to inherit HK$400 million (RM240.2 million) of the star’s estate after the star died without leaving a will.

The estate would have been distributed among Chow’s family members starting with her mother and followed by three of her surviving siblings.

Her siblings siblings, however, expressed their intention not to be a part of the inheritance, meaning Chow’s mother will be inheriting the entire estate, reported Dimsum Daily.

The estate includes a HK$100 million (RM60.1 million) villa at Shunyi District in Beijing where Chow had been staying at since she moved there two decades ago.

Chow passed away on December 11 of an undisclosed illness at the age of 57.

Known for her character Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) series The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, sources claimed that Chow was suffering from Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count).

Chow, who was briefly married to actor Ray Lui for a year before the marriage ended in 1989, joined TVB after participating in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1985 and was widely known for her leading roles in TVB dramas from the late 1980s to 1990s.

She moved to Beijing in 2002 to pursue new career opportunities and occasionally appeared in several TV series.