KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has taken the top spot in the Top 50 Asian Celebrities list for 2023 that was released by a UK newspaper on Wednesday.

The list, published annually by UK-based newspaper Eastern Eye, celebrated South Asian stars with inspiring and impactful work that broke boundaries using public inputs.

This year, Khan, 58, became the first Indian actor to have two Rs1000 crore grosses (RM559 million) in a single year, following the phenomenal box office success of Pathaan and Jawan.

His upcoming comedy-drama, Dunki, will be released in theatres worldwide on December 21.

“By the time 2023 ends, King Khan will become the first leading man from the modern era to have three huge Bollywood blockbuster hits in a calendar year," said Eastern Eye's Entertainment Editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled the list.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart of Stone alongside Hollywood actress Gal Gadot this year, came in second.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finished third following her streak of success in Hollywood this year with spy action thriller series, Citadel and romantic comedy film, Love Again, with French-Canadian singer Celine Dion.

Other big names that made to the list include Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh (fourth), Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor (sixth), Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal (seventh) and leading Tamil actor Vijay (eighth).

Canadian actress Iman Vellani, one of the lead actors in Marvel's latest blockbuster The Marvels, settled at the tenth spot.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan was the oldest star in the list and was ranked 35th.