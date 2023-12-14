KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — After 22 years, renowned local singer Ziana Zain is picking up the microphone once again for an extravagant solo concert on May 25 next year.

Taking place at Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza, the Ziana Zain Concert 2024 will see the 56-year-old taking centre stage for a three-hour performance.

According to New Straits Times, the Madah Berhelah singer will be performing around 20 to 30 of her greatest hits as solo numbers or medleys.

This will mark Ziana’s first major solo concert since her Ziana Zain in the Park concert at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

The Ziana Zain Concert 2024 will also be produced by Ziana’s own brother and singer Anuar Zain via Anuar Zain Network Sdn Bhd along with Jennifer Thompson as the concert director and Aubrey Suwito as the music director.

“I thoroughly enjoyed Anuar's Shah Alam concert, which was attended by 8,000 fans from around the country. Mega Star Arena has a maximum seating capacity of 5,000 people.

“I'm confident that fans will come in full force to be entertained with my greatest hits, some of which will be given brand new arrangements courtesy of Aubrey,” she said.

Ziana aims to do more than just hosting a concert and wants to deliver a performance that would give an impact and resonate well with her loyal fans.

Meanwhile, Anuar who has begun producing and organising concerts for local artists said that although he will not be performing at his sister’s concert, a few guest artists might be revealed later on.

Tickets for Ziana Zain Concert 2024 will go on sale starting tomorrow at 10am via https://www.ticket2u.com.my/.

Ticket prices will range from RM288 to RM1,088.